Peyton List: 5 Things To Know About ‘Gotham’s Newest Poison Ivy

Hey ‘Gotham’ fans, Poison Ivy has been re-cast for a SECOND time! Here’s everything you need to know about the latest actress to take on the role, Peyton List.

1.) Peyton List, 31, is not the only Peyton List in Hollywood. This is perhaps one of the most interesting things about Peyton, because unfortunately her unique name isn’t so unique after all! While the older, brunette actress is best known for her roles on CW’s The Flash and Frequency, there is another younger, blonde Peyton List, 19, known for her role on Disney Channel’s Jessie. Confusing, right? For now it seems that Peyton, as in Gotham‘s Peyton, is not on social media. Bummer.

2.) She’s the second actress to be recast as ‘Gotham’s Poison Ivy. While it’s not standard for a role to be recast once let alone twice, that’s exactly how Poison Ivy has been handled on FOX’s Batman origin story series. In 2016 the original Poison Ivy, Clare Foley, was recast by Maggie Geha for season three. However, the recasting of the role has not been a reflection on the actresses behind it. Showrunners have made it very clear that it is all part of Poison Ivy’s transformation into the “dangerous” character everyone knows and loves from the comics.

3.) You’ve definitely seen Peyton on TV before! Whether it was on one of the previously mentioned CW series or her small role on Mad Men, Peyton has been a staple on television since her debut on an episode of Sex and the City in 2000. She’s also appeared on notable shows like One Tree Hill, 90210, and Smallville over the years.

4.) Peyton wasn’t always an actress. In fact, she started her career as a model at a very young age! Peyton first stepped in front of a camera when she was just nine years old, which eventually led to her taking on television commercials. After that the rest is history! She also danced and studied ballet at the School of American Ballet in New York City. How cool!

5.) She’s a northeast girl at heart. Born in Boston, Massachusetts and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Peyton grew up on the northeast coast. Her parents are Douglas List and Sherri Anderson, and she also has a sister, Brittany List!

