Natalia Dyer: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Stranger Things’ Star & Charlie Heaton’s Rumored GF

You might know her as Nancy on ‘Stranger Things’, but now it’s time to meet Natalia Dyer. Here’s what you need to know about the actress rumored to be dating her co-star, Charlie Heaton.

1.) Natalia Dyer, 20, stars as Nancy on ‘Stranger Things’. Nancy Wheeler was introduced in season one as the older sister of Mike Wheeler, the best friend of missing Will Byers. Nancy is pretty oblivious to the weird happenings around her hometown of Hawkins until her best friend, Barb, mysteriously disappears after a party. Once Nancy realizes there is more to Barb’s disappearance than meets the eye, she embarks on a search to find her BFF no matter what the cost. By her side is her friend, the shy and socially awkward Jonathan, portrayed by Charlie Heaton. Despite Nancy’s ongoing romance with Steve on the show, fans have become pretty obsessed with Nancy and Jonathan — even giving them the name “Jancy”. Cute!

2.) Natalia is rumored to be dating Charlie in real life. Sadly neither of them have confirmed the rumors, but the fact that they are usually inseparable has led many to believe that Natalia and Charlie are definitely romantic. In January 2017, the rumored couple were spotted flying out of Los Angeles together after joining their Stranger Things co-stars at the Golden Globes. The night before, the pair teamed up with another co-star, Joe Keery (aka Steve), to mock the rumors of a romance between any of them. In a photo booth, Natalia stands by as her friends, Charlie and Joe, embrace in a passionate kiss before she storms off. Too funny!

3.) Natalia unveiled a hot new hairstyle just in time for season two of ‘Stranger Things’. Before anyone got a chance to binge the new episodes, all any Stranger Things fan could think about was Natalia’s stunning new look at the season two premiere! She hit the red carpet rocking a gorgeous wavy bob with bangs, and also a hot new shade: blonde highlights! The usually brunette actress looked so beautiful with her new style, and she was definitely feeling herself as she strutted down the red carpet. Get it, girl!

4.) Natalia has a Miley Cyrus connection! Long before she was Nancy, Natalia appeared in Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009. She played Clarissa Granger alongside the one and only Miley Cyrus who was, obviously, Hannah Montana. Small world, huh?

5.) Natalia is still in college. Despite her booming career and busy schedule as one of the main stars of Stranger Things, Natalia is enrolled at New York University in Manhattan. According to her Wikipedia page, she studies at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study — which allows her to design her own course of study.

