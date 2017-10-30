Anthony Rapp: 5 Things On The Actor Claiming Kevin Spacey Took A Pass At Him At 14 Years Old

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star Anthony Rapp is claiming Kevin Spacey came onto him when he was just a teen. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Just shocking. TV star Anthony Rapp, 46, claims in a new interview with BuzzFeed that when he was 14, Kevin Spacey, 58, made a pass at him at a NYC party. This is just the latest in an avalanche of claims of sexual harassment, beginning with the ousting of Harvey Weinstein, 65. In light of this revelation, we felt now is a good time to get to know Anthony a little better. Here’s everything you need to know about Kevin’s accuser.

1) He is a Chicago native. He grew up in the Illinois township of Joliet. He took an interest in drama and theater at a very young age. His first appeared on Broadway in 1981, at the age of 11! He also won several awards for his astounding singing skills early on. Before most people decide what they’d like to be, Anthony was already a star!

2) Anthony became a fixture in the New York theater scene in the ’80s and ’90s. He’s performed in Evita, The Prince and the Aviator, Rent and Henry V just to name a few! Head here to take a look back at the women accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment and even rape.

3) He also built an impressive career in TV and film as well. Anthony continually starred in television shows likes Spin City, X Files, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and more while also getting roles in features like Dazed and Confused, Twister, Road Trip and A Beautiful Mind! Wow!

4) His brother Adam Rapp is an accomplished writer and director. Talent is abundant in this family! In fact, Adam was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2006 for his play Red Light Winter.

5) Anthony claims to have rebuffed Kevin Spacey’s advances after at party in 1986. He told BuzzFeed that Kevin found him watching TV in his bedroom. He says the now-Oscar-winner “picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.” Truly shocking. Since, Kevin has posted an apology to the accusations.

