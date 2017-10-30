Wendy Williams Slams Friend Tamar Braxton Again: I Hope This Divorce Isn’t A ‘Publicity Stunt’

Wendy Williams can’t stop talking about Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert’s recent split! The host has already pick sides, and now she’s wondering if their divorce is all part of a sneaky ploy to promote their show!

Well, this is awkward. Wendy Williams, 53, wants to know if Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert‘s reported divorce is just a ploy to drive attention to their new WEtv show! And, Wendy is good friends with Tamar, so what’s the deal here? “So I’m thinking, Tamar and Vince, I hope that this is not like some sort of publicity stunt that you guys are doing to promote your upcoming reality show,” she said to her studio audience during “Hot Topics” on Oct. 30. Just wait, there’s more…

Wendy then weighed in on the reports which claim that Tamar’s intimidated by Vince’s relationship with Remy Ma, 37; Vince reportedly manages the female rapper, who’s married to fellow rapper, Papoose, 39. “There’s nothing wrong with Vince managing Remy Ma,” Wendy said. “Her and Papoose are always together so that’s a safe situation if you want to say what’s safe and what’s not with your man going on the road with somebody” The host then addressed Tamar and Vince’s reported financial issues. “[By Vince managing Remy] They can bring some money into the house to reduce the millions of dollars in debt that Tamar and Vince are in … I’m watching you Tamar and Vince!”

And, this isn’t the first time Wendy’s addressed Tamar and Vince’s martial issues. When news of their divorce broke on Oct. 25, Wendy covered the story on her show. She admitted that Tamar is her good friend, so she tip-toed around the topic. However, despite Wendy’s promise to “mind my own business” because of her relationship with Tamar, she continues to chat about the subject on her show. Wendy even slammed Vince on her Oct. 26th show, when she implied that he doesn’t pull the same weight as Tamar when it comes to parenting. Wendy’s made it clear that she’s “team Tamar,” but, we’re wondering what Tamar thinks about all of this.

Tamar and Vince were married for 10 years and together for 14 years, before she reportedly filed for divorce on Oct. 24. The two are parents to a 4-year-old boy, Logan. The reported split comes at a tumultuous time, since season 5 of the singer and music producer’s reality show, Tamar & Vince, returns to WEtv on Nov. 9 at 9 PM ET!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tamar and Vince are really over?