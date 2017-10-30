Wendy Williams Warns Cardi B This Isn’t Time To Be ‘Stalled’ In Engagement To Offset

Wendy Williams was quick to rain on Cardi B’s parade just 72 hours after Offset proposed! The host said Cardi shouldn’t have accepted the massive diamond ring because Offset is just ‘stalling’ her huge career!

It’s only been three days since Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 25, got engaged, and Wendy Williams, 53, is already offering up marriage advice. She thinks Cardi shouldn’t have accepted the massive, oval-cut diamond ring Offset gave her on Oct. 27. “This is her time right now… Her career is on fire right now, all more reason not to accept the ring,” Wendy told her audience during “Hot Topics” on Oct. 30. “[She’s] 25-years-old, Cardi came from nothing; bought herself some new teeth; she’s got a really good career right now! And, my thought is, there’s a whole lot that goes into staying exactly where you are Cardi, or getting better, because you’re going to get endorsements… things are about to happen and this is not the time to be stalled with a guy you’ve only known for eight months … Even accepting the ring is accepting things to happen … it doesn’t mean they have to get married now, but the proposal is the drum roll. No one has time to wait for a 5-year engagement.”

Before she rained on Cardi’s parade, Wendy tried to inform her audience of who Offset is. But, when she tried to paint a picture of the Migos rapper, she basically shaded him. “Migos is doing well. But, he’s not the Beyonce of the group, but he’s a Kelly [Rowland],” she said, which made her audience burst with laughter. “I’m trying to draw the picture for you all. Now that he’s engaged to Cardi B, he’s kind of elevated his social status to something different,” she continued. Yikes!

Offset surprised Cardi when he got down on one knee while she was performing at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia on Oct. 27. He tapped her on the shoulder and when she turned around, Offset was on one knee. She freaked out and began jumping around in tears. The two shared a sweet hug after she accepted his proposal and that’s when he slipped the giant sparkler on her finger. Cardi showed off her engagement ring on Instagram stories right after the special moment. The engagement came just days after Migos dropped their new track, “Motorsport” which features Cardi and Nicki Minaj, 34.

Cardi and Offset began dating in the beginning of 2017. They were first romantically linked when they attended Super Bowl LI together on Feb. 5, 2017. They continued to fuel romance rumors — also in the beginning of Feb. — when they released their collaboration, “Lick” to rave reviews. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since. Congrats again, to the happy couple!

