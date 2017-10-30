Vlada Dzyuba: 14-Year-Old Model Tragically Dies After Working A 13-Hour Fashion Show

A 14-year-old model, Vlada Dzyuba, has tragically died after reportedly participating in a 13-hour fashion show. It is presumed that severe exhaustion caused Vlada’s sudden death.

Vlada Dzyuba, 14, was hospitalized after collapsing at a 13-hour, Shanghai fashion show, according to The Siberian Times. She died in the hospital just two days later. The teenage model was on assignment in China, but was reportedly only supposed to work three hour days throughout her three months in the foreign country. However, she reportedly wound up working much more than that, and reportedly suffered from meningitis and exhaustion before her tragic death. “She was calling me saying, ‘Mama, I am so tired, I so much want to sleep,'” Vlada’s mother, Oksana, revealed. “It must have been the very beginning of the illness.”

The Chinese agency that recruited Vlada is being slammed for working its models under alleged “slave contracts,” which its founder, Zheng Yi, has strongly denied. Zheng said Vlada’s three-month contract had no specifications about the hours she would work, but explained that she generally worked between two and eight hours a day, and only worked a more than 10 hour day twice throughout her three months in China. “Modeling work is not manual labor after all, just shows and photo shoots and making poses, and there are breaks,” he explained, according to The Washington Post. “We provide underage models with more care. If they feel stressed, we will communicate with them.”

Further tests are still being administered to determine Vlada’s exact cause of death, but she was reportedly running a high fever at the time she collapsed. Sadly, Vlada’s mother was unable to get her visa to travel to China in time and see her daughter before she tragically died. Oksana said she begged Vlada to go to the hospital when she started feeling ill, but it was to no prevail.

