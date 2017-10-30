‘DWTS’ Recap: Jordan & Lindsay Continue Their Reign & Lindsey Battles An Intense Injury

It was a night full of treats on the Halloween episode of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ Unfortunately, there were also TRICKS — including a shocking double elimination!

Season 25 of ‘DWTS’ is getting INTENSE! Not only did the remaining contestants have to do an individual dance, they had to learn a team dance as well! First up, Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a sweet Viennese Waltz to “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron. Head judge Len Goodman said she “floated across the floor. It was beautiful, well done.” Bruno Tonioli said it was “fluidly ethereal.” Carrie Ann Inaba said she felt connected to the emotions of the dance.” They got a 27 out of 30!

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold did an intense Paso Doblé to “Animals” by Martin Garrix. WOAH. It was incredible! “That was the biggest, baddest Paso ever,” Bruno raved. Carrie Ann loved that it was a different side of him — a more aggressive side. “I watch you closer than any other celeb…I’m looking for faults! You little devil, you dance like an angel,” Len smiled. They got a perfect 30!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev danced a festive Jive to “I Put a Spell on You” by Bette Midler (the Hocus Pocus version!). It was super fast-paced! Carrie Ann said she didn’t feel Nikki connected to the music. Len wanted more “punch” but it wasn’t a “horror story.” Bruno said there were some mishaps but that they should come back next week and kill it. They got a 24!

Next, Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy did a Paso Doblé to “Game of Survival” by Ruelle. Verryyyy theatrical. Len said there is a fine line between production and dance and it was a “bit lacking in Paso Doble.” Bruno said it was a “fright fest” and said she needs to finish each move before going to the next. “I have such high hopes for you. You are so powerful. But sometimes you lose your balance,” Carrie Ann said. They got a 24!

Then, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke did a sexy Tango to “Super Freak” by Rick James. “Super slick with a deadly bite. Always charming! Frame and posture…this was a proper Tango,” Bruno raved. Carrie Ann said he had great technique. Len said he captured the timing of the music. They got a 25!

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas did a Paso Doblé to “Roundtable Rival” by… Lindsey Stirling. She was battling an intense rib injury that was first triggered last week, but pushed through anyway. She went ALL OUT but you could tell something was wrong. She was near tears at the end of the dance. “I could see the pain you were in the whole time…but I did not see it in the movements,” Carrie Ann said. Len loved that she came out with grit and determination. “That was so ambitious and it all worked extremely well. The speed was almost impossible!” They got a 27!

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson danced a gorgeous Contemporary to “Every Breath You Take” by Chase Holfelder. “That was spine-tingling good,” Bruno purred. Carrie Ann said it was mesmerizing storytelling. They got a perfect 30!

Drew Scott and Emma Slater did a Charleston to “Remains of the Day” by Danny Elfman. Unfortunately, they both fell during the routine — but they covered it up nicely! So much better than last week! “You kept up with the change of tempo…keep doing it, it worked!” Bruno said. Carrie Ann loved the quirky, uplifting nature and said it was one of their best dances. Len said it was fun and joyous! They got a 27!

Then, the team dances!

Team Monster Mash was Lindsey and Mark, Jordan and Lindsay, Nikki and Artem, and Terrell and Cheryl. Terryl and Cheryl were the team leaders. “It was messy. There was too much wheelin’ and dealin’ — too broken up,” Len said. Bruno said there were too many people to keep the synchronicity. Carrie Ann said they were “under dancing” and that the dance “didn’t engage” her. They got a 24!



Team Phantom of the Opera was Vanessa and Maks, Victoria and Val, Frankie and Witney, and Drew and Emma. Drew and Emma were the team leaders. It was amazing! Bruno said it was “a splendid, theatrical extravaganza….genius and flawless.” Carrie Ann said it was “by far, the best team dance we have ever had!” Len said “that was the most polished dance I’ve ever seen!” They got a perfect 30!

In the end, Terrell, Vanessa, Drew, and Nikki were all in jeopardy. Then, we had to say goodbye to Vanessa and Maks AND Nikki and Artem. A shocking double elimination!

