Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Channel Khaleesi & Drogo From ‘GOT’ In Sizzling Costumes

You’ve got to be sexy to pull off dressing up as ‘GOT’s Khal Drogo and Khaleesi for Halloween, and Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian nailed the looks!

While the character may have been gone for the last five seasons of the show, fan favorite Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones is always an awesome Halloween costume. Especially when someone as tall and hunky as NBA star Tristan Thompson, 26, steps into Jason Momoa‘s old look. Proud girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 33, played Khaleesi to his Drogo at a Halloween party on Oct. 30, where she showed off their costumes via Snapchat and boy did they nail it! Possible mama-to-be Koko took a selfie with Daenerys Targaryen’s platinum blonde locks that showed her from the chest up. She rocked plenty of cleavage with an armor bodice that featured fur on her shoulders. Tristan had on the perfect dark eye makeup, chest tattoos, black beard and with his hulking 6’9″ frame, he’s just as imposing as the GOT character.

While Khloe went as the Mother of Dragons, she hinted that she might soon be a mother herself in a photo she shared of Tristan’s super sexy costume with the caption, “That’s Daddy.” While he does have a 10-month-old son by ex Jordan Craig, it sure sounds like she’s talking about HER baby’s daddy! While the reality star has yet to confirm reports that she’s expecting, she was spotted out in NYC on Oct. 26 sporting a tight bodice top with what looked like a growing pregnancy bump.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star showed off plenty of skin in his racy Khal Drogo costume, staying true to the character with big leather gloves that went up to his wrist, flaunting his bare biceps. We’re loving what he’s doing with the bottom half of the costume, going full warrior with a big metal belt and leather underwear that thanks to just a middle panel of leather fabric down the center of his body flashed all of his sexy legs. Yeah, we have a feeling Khloe probably helped dress her man to get him looking so damn sizzling and fierce!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe and Tristan’s GOT Halloween costumes? Don’t they look amazing?