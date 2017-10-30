Tiny Reveals How Close Friend Tamar Braxton Is Coping After Divorce Reports

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris shared EXCLUSIVE details about how good friend, Tamar Braxton is doing ever since shocking reports of her sad divorce have surfaced. Find out what she had to say about Tamar’s feelings here!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is getting ready to spend time with close friend, Tamar Braxton, , since reports of her divorce from husband Vincent Herbert, 44, have gone public and she is feeling confident that the former The Real host will be just fine. ““I just got off the phone with her,” Tiny shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She’s doing OK. You know, it’s a time for her, but she’s making it. There’s a ton of people that love her, so she’s fine. This will be our first time ever getting to tour together. We’re so excited for it!” Tamar is opening up for Tiny’s group, Xscape when they go out on a reunion tour. See photos of Tamar and Vincent during their marriage here.

Tamar and Vincent would have been married for 10 years in Nov. 2017. The former couple got married in 2008 and have a son, Logan, who was born in 2013. Their tumultuous marriage has brought reports of a possible divorce as far back as 2016, but it is not until now that the decision has been confirmed.

This isn’t the first time Tamar has been in the headlines for unfortunate news. There was a lot of drama and speculation surrounding her career after she was fired from The Real in May 2016, but the singer and television personality bounced back quick and released a successful album with the hit song “My Man” a year later. We’re glad that Tamar seems to be coping alright and we hope she continues to find happiness in both her personal and professional life.

