Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Relive Their 10 Month Romance — Red Carpets, PDA & More

It’s over between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, but during the 10 months they were together, the pair had a LOT of adorable moments. Look back at a timeline of their love here!

As Selena Gomez, 25, continues to spend more and more time with her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, news has broken that she’s ended her relationship with The Weeknd, 27, ten months after they were first photographed together. The pair went public with their romance in Jan. 2017, when photographers caught them packing on the PDA during a late night dinner date. From then on, they didn’t do much to hide their relationship, and by the end of that month, they had even jetted off to Italy for a romantic and whirlwind vacation together. Throughout the spring, Sel joined The Weeknd at several of his concerts in Europe and the U.S., and even the most zealous Jelena shippers had to admit these two were pretty darn cute together.

In May, Selena and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut at one of the most highly-publicized and biggest events of the year — the Met Gala! They looked so beyond in love while posing for photos together, and videos even showed them whispering “I love you ” to each other while heading inside. When Selena turned 25 in July, The Weeknd was on tour in Europe, but he flew back to the States for a super quick trip just to be with her for the big day. In September, the pair was spending a LOT of time in New York together while Selena filmed a new movie, and they even adopted a puppy named Charlie! Then, when news broke that Sel had a kidney transplant over the summer, it was revealed that The Weeknd was a huge source of support for her after the surgery.

The last time these two were seen together was at the very beginning of October, when they attended Halloween Horror Nights as a couple. It’s still unclear exactly when they split, but by Oct. 24, news broke that Justin and Selena had started seeing each other again. Within the last week, they’ve been spotted together three times. Sadly, it was revealed on Oct. 30 that Selena and The Weeknd had decided to end their relationship.

HollywoodLifers, are you upset about Selena and The Weeknd’s split!?