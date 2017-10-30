The Weeknd ‘Heartbroken’ Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Reconnecting: Thought ‘She Was The One’

So sad. The Weeknd is feeling some type of way after seeing his now ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez hanging out with her ex, Justin Bieber. Ouch… keep reading for all the EXCLUSIVE details on this love triangle.

This has to hurt. The Weeknd, 27, is not happy about his ex Selena Gomez, 25, hanging out again with her old flame Justin Bieber, 23. Within a few days of multiple sightings of Selena spending time with her ex Justin, it is being widely reported that Selena and her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd, 27, have called it quits. Knowing that Selena is spending time with Justin is not making the breakup any easier. “Abel is heartbroken that Selena and Justin are spending time together after their split,” a source close to the “Starboy” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He trusted her — but can’t help but wonder if he [Justin] had been on her mind while they were together. It just makes their split more painful than it already is,” says the source. There really is nothing fun about breakups.

“Abel thought she was the one,” the source continues about Selena who has been recently spotted having Justin over to her Los Angeles home, out to breakfast with him as well as over at Justin’s place in Beverly Hills. Selena and The Weeknd dated for about ten months and much of that time Selena was battling health issues while The Weeknd spent a lot of that time touring. That type of stress must be difficult for any relationship to endure.

While we loved Selena and The Weeknd as a couple, we are not sure what to think about her getting back together with Justin. Selena’s family is reportedly not too pleased that she is spending so much time with Justin. While Selena only dated The Weeknd for less than a year, she and Justin were on and off for years. Maybe they really are meant to be together? Time will tell.

