‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Knockout Rounds Begin With Intense Head To Head Performances

The Knockout Rounds are underway on the Oct. 30 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and the coaches are forced to send great singers home as their artists go head-to-head once again. Follow along with our live blog!

For this season’s Knockout Rounds, Kelly Clarkson, is acting as key adviser, which is simply perfect, since she’s already signed on to coach on season 13 of The Voice. The first duel is between Esera Tuaolo and Adam Cunningham from Blake Shelton’s team. The guys are tasked with picking their own songs this time around, and Adam performs Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way, while Esera sings “Superstar.” Both performances are touching and powerful at all the right moments, and in the end, Blake decides to keep Esera on his team. Luckily, Adam gets another chance in the competition, as coach Adam Levine uses his one Knockout Steal to add the contestant to his team.

Next up, Jennifer Hudson’s artists Lucas Holliday and Shi’Ann Jones prepare to go head-to-head. Their performances of “Tell It Like It Is” and “Who’s Lovin’ You,” respectively, are both soulful and powerful, leaving their coach with an incredibly tough decision to make. After lots of contemplation, she chooses 15-year-old Shi’Ann. Team Adam’s singers, Addison Agen and Dennis Drummond, are up next, and they happen to be the two singers he stole in the Battle Rounds. Dennis performs “All Along The Watchtower,” while Addison belts out “Beneath Your Beautiful.” Both renditions are epic, but Adam decides to pick Addison.

Blake: Esera Tuaolo

Adam: Adam Cunningham, Addison Agen

Jennifer: Shi’Ann Jones

Miley:

