Texas Father Shoots Daughter’s Boyfriend, 22, Dead Then Runs Over Her & Kills Himself

This is SO sad! A Texas man fatally shot his daughter’s BF while he was out on a date with the daughter. Even crazier, the dad then ran over the boyfriend AND his daughter before turning the gun on himself.

Omar Soto, 22, was leaving a movie theater with his girlfriend on Oct. 27 when he was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s father in a drive-by shooting. The horrendous crime took place in Arlington, Texas, and the seemingly deranged father also inflicted physical harm on his very own daughter! “[He] confronted them rather quickly and just asked the boyfriend, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’” Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook told Fox 4 Dallas. “He responded what his name was, and then he shot him multiple times.”

As soon as Omar was shot, the girlfriend, whose name has not been released, bent down to care for him. It was then, her father ran over not only her but her already-wounded partner. “He actually backed up after the shooting and went around an aisle and deliberately ran over both of them as they were sitting there,” Christopher explained. Luckily, the girl was not killed by her father, whose name has also not been released. She was, however, “seriously injured” in the attack.

Despite the trauma she experienced though, the police were able to speak with her, which is how authorities got suspect information so quickly. “She knew it was her father, was able to provide us a vehicle description,” Christopher revealed. After interviewing the daughter, it only took the cops two and a half hours to locate her father’s pickup truck in another parking lot. While the suspect WAS inside the vehicle, he was reportedly dead. Authorities say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is not yet known what the man’s motive was.

Omar’s family has since set up a GoFundMe page in his honor. Their goal is to raise $7,000 for funeral expenses. “He was humble, smart, intelligent, full of life hopes and dreams and on his way to become a great Architect,” his cousin wrote on the website. Omar was a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and had been planning to get his master’s degree.

Our thoughts are with Omar’s loved ones during this extremely difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences below.