Maci Bookout Demands Ex Ryan Edwards Get Drug Tested In Dramatic ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 7 Trailer

‘Teen Mom OG’ returns with season 7 on Nov. 27, and we’re getting our first look with a brand new trailer. Watch as Maci Bookout threatens ex Ryan Edwards with drug tests!

Whew! There’s going to be a whole lot of drama going down when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Nov. 27. In a new trailer that dropped on Oct. 3o, the most intense storyline this season looks like it’s going to be between Maci Bookout, 26, and ex Ryan Edwards, 29. We last saw him tie the knot with new wife MacKenzie Standifer before entering rehab for a drug problem. Ryan’s alleged substance abuse issues were a big part of season 6, and Maci desperately wanted him to get help for the sake of their eight-year-old son Bentley. In the upcoming season, he’s out of rehab, but not out of the woods with his drug issues, as she tells him, “You have to pass a drug test and we are going to be there.”

Maci had thought about restricting all of Ryan’s access to Bentley unless he got help, and shortly after filming for season six wrapped, he entered a treatment facility in early June. While he and his new wife have had some social media spats with Maci online since then, it’s clear in the trailer she wants to make sure he’s sober and still a part of Bentley’s life by getting regular drug tests done. See pics of the Teen Mom OG cast, here.

Other dramatic highlights include Amber Portwood, 27, appearing to finally kick ex fiance Matt Baier, 46, out of her life for good. We all know now that they’re done and she’s moved on to a happy relationship with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, 33. who she brought to the VMAs in August. There’s an explosive scene that appears to involve Matt, who is filmed from behind as Amber yells, “I’m tired of being with someone who walks away. Get out,” as we see him leave towards a door. Uh oh!

As for the rest of the ladies, Farrah Abraham, 26, talks about how she and eight-year-old daughter Sophia are making the big move to Los Angeles. That should provide for plenty of new adventures and opportunities for the former porn star. Catelynn Lowell, 25, and Tyler Baltierra, 25, seem to be in a good place as she’s seen sitting next to him on a porch, leaning over and giving him a playful lick on the cheek! We even get a sneak peak at their reunion with first born daughter Carly, who is eight now. She was given up for adoption at birth, but the pair got to finally introduce their two-year-old daughter Novalee to her biological big sister. While that happened back in August, it’s going to be so sweet to watch on the show!

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked for Teen Mom OG season 7?