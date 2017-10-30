Charlie Heaton Apologizes To ‘Stranger Things’ Family & Fans For Airport Bust

Charlie Heaton has finally spoken out since being detained at the airport for allegedly possessing drugs on Oct. 21. He seems pretty sorry about missing the ‘Stranger Things’ premiere. Read his statement here!

Charlie Heaton, 23, has officially apologized for missing out on the Stranger Things premiere on Oct. 26, following reports that he was detained at the airport for an alleged drug possession. “My planned travel to the U.S. last week was affected by an issue at U.S. immigration, and I am working to rectify it as soon as possible,” he told People. “I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX. I’m sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere. We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show.” See pics of the Stranger Things star here!

The statement comes days after after airport sniffer dogs allegedly caught him with cocaine. Charlie was denied access into the US and put back on a flight to London hours later. Although he wasn’t arrested, this could seriously complicate things for Charlie and Stranger Things in the future. The actor could potentially be barred from entering the US in the future, which could become a serious problem when production for Season 3 begins. We couldn’t imagine the show without Jonathan, so we’re hoping everything works out in the end.

This isn’t the only scandal currently surrounding Charlie. The Brit also allegedly has a secret child with his ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsuura, reports The Sun. Their supposed son is a three-year-old named Archie. He was born in May 2014, according to the report, which is right around the time where Charlie and Akiko were still together and in a band called Comanechi. Hopefully his rumored girlfriend and on-screen love interest, Natalia Dyer, 20, knows about Charlie’s child! We can’t handle all of this news — we’ll be rewatching Stranger Things if you need us.

