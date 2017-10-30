Steph Curry Dresses As Jigsaw For Halloween & Rides Tricycle In Hilarious Video

Steph Curry managed to make Jigsaw from ‘Saw’ scarier by dressing up as a super-sized version for Halloween! You have to see this spooky, but funny video!

Ayesha Curry‘s a far more patient woman than any of us, because she was down with not only her husband dressing as one of the freakiest horror villains of all time, but filming it for him! Steph Curry decided to do up Halloween as Jigsaw, the sadistic killer from the Saw franchise, complete with tricycle and all! The video, posted on Instagram on October 30, is legitimately haunting. Just like Jigsaw, Steph’s riding around in circles with that awful killer clown mask on and a too-tight suit. We have a lot of questions, but mostly: where the hell did he find a trike that big??

Unfortunately, there’s no sound on Ayesha’s video, so we can’t hear what he’s telling her when he takes off his mask. Apparently it’s funny, though; Ayesha admitted in her caption that she’s used the outfit to scare Steph before. She’s not afraid! Steph may be in the running for best celebrity Halloween costume now. He’s got stiff competition from celebs like Beyonce and JAY-Z, but he could definitely hang. Bey and Jay went as Lil Kim and Biggie, which is pretty perfect. Some other contenders? Gwyneth Paltrow as her character’s infamous end in Se7en, Sarah Hyland as Mike from Stranger Things, and the Kardashians in, like, a zillion costume changes. We can hardly keep up!

MAN CRUSH EVERYDAY! 🤣🙈 hey @stephencurry30 remember that one time I jumped out the corner and scared you with that thing? Major 🔑. If can't laugh with your man "what is you doiiiiiiin?" A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think Steph dressed as Jigsaw is totally funny, or way too disturbing? Let us know!