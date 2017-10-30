Sarah Hyland, Amy Schumer & More Stars Dressed As ’Stranger Things’ Kids For Halloween

Halloween is heading to the Upside Down as stars are rocking insane ‘Stranger Things’ costumes following the release of the explosive second season! See which of your faves is dressed like Eleven and more!

If you’re like me — and don’t lie, I know you are — you spent the entire weekend binge-watching ‘Stranger Things 2.’ I won’t spoil anything for the 3 of you who didn’t cancel all of your weekend plans to watch, but let me just say I’ve canceled my plans again for next weekend to watch it again. IT’S THAT GOOD. And I would venture a very solid guess that a ton of people agree with me, including all the celebrities you have decided to dress like Eleven, Mike and all the amazing characters from the Netflix show.

Oh yes, there have been some kick-ass costumes over the the last two years from mega stars who love the show as much as you. Stars like Sarah Hyland and Amy Schumer dragged their boyfriends into the act to dress like Mike and Eleven in their season 1 prime. Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen gave #JusticeToBarb by dressing as Nancy’s lovable and loyal friend for a spooky episode of ‘Lip Sync Battle.’ But the clear winners in my humble opinion are Elijah Wood and Darren Criss, who rocked perfectly pink dresses for the best Eleven looks aside from the incredible Millie Bobby Brown herself. Amazing!

While there are so many options for costumes this year, it’s amazing to see the ‘Stranger Things’ fandom come out in full force for Halloween. Of course, with All Hallows Even right around the corner, you might be able to put together the perfect Eleven costume together last minute — or can you? Check out our last minute Halloween costume ideas to see how you get your Eggo-lovin’ Eleven pulled together with no time at all!

HollywoodLifers, what will you be dressing as this Halloween?