Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Reportedly Split Following Hangouts With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have reportedly split after 10 months together. And, they’ve allegedly been on the rocks for a while. The breakup report comes just one day after she and her ex Justin Bieber spent all of Sunday together!

Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, have split, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” an insider tells the mag. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.” Although Selena “always made an effort” to attend his shows around her busy schedule, “that played a part in them getting distant,” the source adds. “It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”

The reported split has been tough on the couple, according to the mag. “It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” the insider says, who adds that Selena is not back with her ex, Justin Bieber, 23. Selena and The Weeknd began dating in Jan. 2017, after they were photographed on a dinner date in Santa Monica, CA.

Although Sel and The Weeknd seemed picture perfect, some fans had their doubts when news broke that she’s been hanging out with her ex, Bieber. It was almost as if the internet broke on Oct. 24, when Jelena reunited, and were then spotted together on multiple occasions. On Oct. 22, photos surfaced of Justin arriving at Selena’s CA home; she was pictured arriving home just minutes after. The exes reportedly spent hours inside her home with mutual friends. And, Just reportedly didn’t leave until the next morning.

Then, on Oct. 29, Jelena were photographed once again; this time in the same frame. The pair grabbed breakfast at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, CA, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles. Then, Sel and Justin attended a church service together at Zoe Church in LA, where an onlooker caught them sitting together in the front row.

After their day out together, Jelena ended up back at Justin’s crib later that night. The on-again-off-again exes were photographed looking pretty cozy together inside his CA mansion.

As you may know, the years-long saga of Jelena began in 2009, when Justin asked his manager to reach out to Sel’s. He had an adorable crush on Sel before they began dating. And, the rest if pretty much history, with a ton of sweet and dramatic moments in between. The pair called it quits [or so we thought] for good, around early 2016. But, it looks like true love always finds its way.

