Selena Gomez Reveals New Kidney Nearly Failed After Surgery & Details ‘Brutal’ Recovery

Selena Gomez, 25, and Francia Raisa got incredibly candid about what they went through when Francia donated her kidney to the 25-year-old over the summer in a Today Show sit-down, and just how terrifying surgery day actually was. Francia explained that, even though the process of becoming a donor usually takes about six months, she did everything in just one day, because Selena’s situation was such an emergency. As Selena previously revealed, the secret surgery took place over the summer, but things almost didn’t go the way they were supposed to. “I remember waking up two hours after, and I saw my mom and my stepdad, and I felt okay. I felt really good,” she told Savannah Guthrie. “I got to see [Francia] and tell [her] I loved her. Then I went back to my room, and I started to attempt to fall asleep, and in the middle of that process, I just started hyperventilating. There was SO much pain there.”

That was when doctors had to rush Selena back into surgery, as her kidney was “turning around.” The whole process took six more hours. “The normal kidney process is only two hours,” the singer explained. “Apparently one of the arteries had flipped. I’m just very thankful there are people that know what to do in that situation.” As for Francia, she admitted she was actually very “calm” during and after the procedure, although she did recall the scariest moment she went through — having to write a will. “There’s no guarantee that you’ll wake up,” she said. “My mom didn’t even want to be there until I woke up, [but] she loves Selena, so she was torn.”

The recovery process was not easy, either, the girls said, although it helped that they were able to go through it together. “You’re on bed rest, you’re only allowed to walk an hour a day,” Selena revealed, to which Francia added, “[It] was a really brutal process.” However, she also admitted that it was “humbling” to have to ask for help for even the smallest tasks.

It certainly was not easy for Selena and Francia to come forward and share this emotional story, and Selena broke down in tears while explaining why she felt she had to do it. “I don’t think what we went through was easy,” she admitted. “I don’t think it was fun. I just hope this inspires people to feel good, to know that there are really good people in the world.”

