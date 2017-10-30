Selena Gomez’s Family Reportedly Livid She’s Seeing Justin Bieber Again: We’ll Never ‘Accept’ Him

Now that they’ve reunited, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber can’t seem to stay away from each other, and her family is NOT happy about the on-again friendship, according to a new report. Here’s why.

“Justin [Bieber] will never be accepted by us,” a family member of Selena Gomez, 25, reportedly told TMZ. “As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her, it is disrespectful to herself.” Last week, photos revealed that Justin and Selena spent time together at her house with friends on Oct. 22. The Biebs reportedly stayed at Sel’s Cali residence until after midnight, and TMZ reported that they had also hung out at least one other time the week before. Then, on Oct. 29, a photo surfaced of them grabbing breakfast at a cafe in Westlake, and that same day, they were spotted at church together.

In case you’re unaware of Selena and Justin’s history, they had their fair share of ups and downs since they first got together in 2011. After that, the relationship was on and off for years, and even when they were broken up, Sel and Justin continuously got fans talking with secret rendezvous and meet-ups. Things took a volatile turn in the summer of 2016, though, when Justin started dating Sofia Richie, and complained when fans were bashing her in his Instagram comments. Selena decided to insert herself into the drama by leaving a comment of her own, warning her ex to simply stop posting photos of Sofia, rather than punish his fans. It turned into a dramatic back and forth, and in the end, Justin deleted his Instagram for several months. Meanwhile, Selena cancelled the remaining dates on her tour, and entered a rehab center in Nashville for three months.

At the time, the 25-year-old explained that it was her battle with Lupus that led her to check into treatment, but her family reportedly believes she was actually in a period of depression, brought on by Justin, according to TMZ. By January of 2017, Selena went public with her new relationship with The Weeknd, 27, which has been going strong ever since. However, he’s been on tour, and was nowhere in sight during her hangouts with Justin, which seem to be becoming more and more frequent.

