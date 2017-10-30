Selena Gomez’s Family Worried She’ll Dump The Weeknd To Date Justin Bieber Again

Although Selena Gomez is admittedly in an amazing place, her friends and family are extremely concerned about her recent outings with Justin Bieber. They’re not convinced the exes are just friends and fear she’s getting back with Bieber!

What year is it again? Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, are hanging out and we’re suddenly back in 2009, where it all started. After the pair were spotted out together on multiple occasions HollywoodLife.com has learned that her friends and family are not thrilled, to say the least. “Selena literally has a second chance at life after her lifesaving kidney transplant, and her family and friends are worried that she is using her time to get back in contact with Justin,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells us, EXCLUSIVELY. “Her friends and family are not convinced that they are just going to remain as friends. Most feel that she is going to break up with The Weeknd and go back with Justin. Her loved ones are so concerned for Selena because of her past relationship issues with Justin.”

Sel and Justin are on such good terms now, that many are “scared that she will be hooking up with Justin again if she hasn’t already,” the insider adds. And, they’re even worried that if the pair does get back together, that this time, it can result into something more serious, such as marriage and kids. Therefore, “Selena’s friends and family are all urging The Weeknd [her current boyfriend, 27] to step in now before it is too late. Justin was her first love and her friends and family are convinced that he is going to try to court her again and everyone is worried that she will be in a relationship with Justin by the New Year.” Wow.

The internet almost broke on Oct. 24, when news broke that Jelena had reunited. And, it wasn’t just a one-time thing or a quick reunion; Selena and Justin have reportedly been hanging out for weeks, following the news of her lifesaving kidney transplant. Photos surfaced of Justin arriving at Selena’s home on Sunday, Oct. 22, with her not far behind. The exes reportedly spent time inside her CA home with mutual friends, where Justin allegedly stay the night.

Then, things got even more interesting when Jelena were photographed out to breakfast on Oct. 29, before they attended a church service together at Zoe Church in LA. Aside from their other reported secret hangouts, this marked the third time the exes were spotted in public together since hashing out their tumultuous past. As you may know, Selena and Justin began dating in 2009, after he had his manager reach out to hers. They were on and off for years, before calling it quits for good [or so we thought] around early 2016.

Now, here’s the golden question — What does Sel’s boyfriend, The Weeknd think of her spending time with her ex? Well, according to reports, The Weeknd is totally fine with everything, and he “trusts” Selena. He is currently away on tour, but wraps things up in the beginning of November; that’s when we’ll really see what happens! However, the Jelena universe is praying for a romantic reconciliation.

