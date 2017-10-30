Paul Manafort & Rick Gates Charged With Conspiracy Against The US & More In Russia Probe

Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort and campaign official Rick Gates were indicted on 12 charges, including laundering $75M and conspiracy, in the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Paul Manafort, 68, is the first to be indicted in the FBI’s Russian collusion investigation, along with his former business partner, Rick Gates, 45. Both Manafort and Gates were ordered by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller to surrender to authorities on Monday, October 30, and both complied. They have been indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 charges: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Manafort was spotted at the FBI’s Washington field office on October 30. Manafort and Gates are being processed separately, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to CNN. Later that same morning, Manafort and Gates will be transported to federal district court in DC. They’re expected to make their first court appearances at 1:30pm ET. The charges were handed down just days after CNN first reported that a judge had approved the first charges in the case.

Manafort was tapped to run now-President Donald Trump‘s campaign in May 2016, but resigned three months later when it was revealed that he worked closely with Ukranian President Viktor Yanukovych, who himself has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The indictment states that Manafort and Gates allegedly worked as “unregistered agents of a foreign principal” for Ukraine and Yanukovych’s pro-Russia Party of Regions. The indictment also states that they allegedly “generated tens of millions of dollars in income as a result of their Ukraine work” and hid the payments from US authorities. “In total, more than $75 million flowed through offshore accounts,” the indictment says, and refers to Manafort allegedly laundering $18 million “to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States.”

HollywoodLifers, do you believe more indictments are on the way? Convinced that Trump himself could face charges? Let us know.