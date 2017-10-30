‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party’: Martha Attempts To Shotgun A Beer Can & Fails Miserably

OMG this is TOO funny. Snoop Dogg tried to teach Martha Stewart how to shotgun a beer on their show, ‘Snoop & Martha’s Potluck Dinner Party’, and needless to say it didn’t go well.

Martha Stewart, 76, has never shotgunned a beer — until now. On the Monday, October 30 episode of Snoop & Martha’s Potluck Dinner Party, the famous chef and her on-screen BFF, Snoop Dogg, 46, took on everyone’s favorite college past time. “I’ve never seen this,” Martha told the audience and guests, who included La La Anthony and Usher. “I don’t do things like this!” As she was being shown what to do, Martha jumped ahead a step and popped a hole in the can that sprayed everyone around her with beer. Oops! Both Martha and the audience thought this was hilarious, but Snoop, Usher and La La all went running in opposite directions. Whoops!

“What a mess!” Martha exclaimed as she tried to figure out what to do next. Then everyone started chanting “chug” so there was only one thing she could do: CHUG! The audience clapped and cheered as Snoop popped open the can top for Martha, allowing her to finally start the chugging process. Usher, La La and Snoop quickly followed her lead! Martha’s reaction to the entire ordeal? “Idiots,” she said with a smile, watching her and Snoop’s potluck party guests get down like college students on television. Maybe it’s time to start a spinoff for Martha called, Martha Doing College Student Things. Be honest: you’d watch that in a heartbeat!

