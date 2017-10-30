‘DWTS’ Frontrunner Lindsey Stirling Seriously Injured During Practice: May Be Forced To Forfeit

OMG. A new report claims that Lindsey Stirling suffered a nasty injury while practicing with her ‘DWTS’ partner, Mark Ballas, and now she may have no choice but to forfeit the season.

Lindsey Stirling, 31, might have to walk away from the Mirror Ball Trophy due to a sudden injury, reports TMZ. The Dancing With The Stars finalist and frontrunner reportedly hurt her ribs while practicing with her partner, Mark Ballas, 31, and may not be able to participate in the October 30 episode. The injury reportedly happened to the violinist on Sunday, October 29, and it still remains unclear whether or not Lindsey will take the dance floor. In the above video, Lindsey asks Mark what happens if she can’t do the dance for the October 30 episode. His response is devastating: “You’ll be forced to forfeit. That’ll be it.”

“I’m gonna be so mad if, if like I’ve blown it,” Lindsey says as the cameras roll. Her partner, Mark, is right by her side sitting on the hospital bed behind her. He adds, “This is definitely not an ideal day for this to happen. It’s never an ideal day to have an injury, but today is Sunday. It’s the day before we perform. Today is Sunday and we perform tomorrow. So this is kind of, really nerve wrecking.” Lindsey’s heartbreak is written all over her face as she talks to Mark who was there to comfort her as they waited to see doctors. Lindsey has really been pushing herself with practice not only for DWTS, but her upcoming tour. Please stay tuned to HollywoodLife.com for updates on Lindsey’s condition and news on whether or not she’ll be performing on Dancing With The Stars.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think Lindsey should do? Should she forfeit the season, or should she try to finish despite her injury? Comment below, let us know.