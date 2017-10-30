Kylie Jenner Conveniently Hides Alleged Baby Bump During Low-Key Halloween Weekend

Kylie Jenner isn’t breaking out the sexy costumes this Halloween. Instead, she is laying low, as she reportedly waits for the arrival of her first child! See these new photos with her alleged bump covered up!

Kylie Jenner, 20, isn’t the star of this year’s celeb Halloween scene. While most stars took to social media to show off their creative costumes, Kylie strategically covered up in new photos, during a low-key weekend. The reported pregnant star took to Snapchat, where she showed off a cute selfie with her mother, Kris Jenner, 61, with the popular dog filter. She even posted a second selfie, this time, it was just of her in the snap. Kylie conveniently dressed in all black, as its been reported she is in hiding while pregnant. And, the one thing that was missing in her new photos? — Her midsection! The makeup entrepreneur made sure to keep us guessing about her alleged pregnancy, as she hid any signs of bump.

For the first time in years, we won’t see Kylie in her sexy, clever costumes. The young star hasn’t stepped out in the public eye since news broke, last month, that she was pregnant. Last year, Kylie dressed as Christina Aguilera, 36, from her “Dirty” music video. And, she even got the stamp of approval from Christina, who loved the costume. Kylie rocked Xtina’s signature long, blonde hair, with sporadic braids. Ky rocked an almost identical ensemble from the video — a bikini-like bra top; tiny underwear; and butt chaps.

In 2016, she threw a super spooky Halloween dinner party with friends and family, where she and her then-boyfriend, Tyga, 27, sported matching skeleton costumes. In 2015, she dressed as a sexy “snow princess”. Through the years, Kylie’s even attended Universal’s Halloween Horror nights in LA. She and Tyga posed for photos with the ghouls and goblins of the attraction.

The news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke on Sept. 22, and it was almost as if time stopped. Reports claim Kylie is about 5 months along with her current boyfriend, Travis Scott ‘s baby, which is allegedly a little girl. Since the shocking news, Kylie has strategically hidden her alleged baby bump on social media; not to mention, she’s drastically cut down on her social use. She has yet to make a public appearance since the news broke.

Amidst Kylie’s reported pregnancy, it’s also been reported that Khloe Kardashian, 33, is pregnant with her boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26. AND, as you may know, Kim Kardashian, 36, recently confirmed that she and Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child together. The pair are expecting via surrogate, as Kim has had health complications with her past pregnancies. Needless to say, it’s a very exciting and expanding time for the Kardashian/Jenner family.

