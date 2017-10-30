The things you do for your kids! Despite starring as Anna in Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ Kristen Bell’s daughter ‘demanded’ she dress as Elsa for Halloween instead — much to Kristen’s dismay. The resulting pic is priceless!

Kristen Bell, 37, may have played Princess Anna in Disney’s 2013 hit, Frozen, but for Halloween 2017, she’s playing Anna’s sister, Princess Elsa. And while it’s clear Kristen would much rather play her animated counterpart, she donned the Elsa dress all for her daughter! How cute is that? The star even took to Instagram to share a photo of herself all dressed up — but it’s not exactly what you’d think! Click here to see adorable celeb kids’ Halloween costumes.

“When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT.

#halloween,” Kristen captioned the photo of herself dressed as Elsa. In the pic, the actress looks jokingly annoyed while strongly resembling Elsa — glittery blue dress and all! It’s not clear which of Kristen and Dax Shepard‘s, 42, daughters insisted she wear Elsa getup, as the two are the proud parents of two little girls: two-year-old Delta and four-year-old Lincoln. Either way though, it’s an adorable request, and we think twinning with your little one on Halloween is beyond precious!

We’re not the only ones who think so either. “Best mom ever,” one commenter wrote next to the sweet photo. Another gushed, “Just too damn cute!” Perhaps Kristen should have seen this one coming though, as she’s admitted before that her daughters have always preferred Elsa over Anna. “Despite how hard I tried, we’re not an Anna family,” Kristen told USA Today at the premiere of A Bad Mom’s Christmas. “Sad but true.” She even added, “Anytime the word Halloween comes up she wants to put on her Elsa dress and her gloves. The gloves are a very big deal.”

For all you Frozen fans out there, it was announced back in April that Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2019. “Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess’ sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!!” Kristen tweeted at the time.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love Kristen as Elsa? Do you think it’s cute she dressed up as her for her daughter?