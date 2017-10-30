Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Halloween Costumes Of 2017: Which Is Your Fave?

Kim Kardashian has already modeled three sexy costumes for Halloween and it’s not even October 31 yet! Vote on your favorite below!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is winning Halloween this year! She channeled Cher to perfection alongside BFF Jonathan Cheban, who dressed as Sonny Bono. The duo dressed in the iconic outfits Sonny & Cher wore to the 1973 Oscars. Kim showed off her FLAT stomach in this outfit at Randy Gerber and George Clooney’s Casamigos Annual Halloween Party on Friday, October 27. Cher approved of the outfit, Tweeting at Kim: “Woke To See You Are Me 4 [Halloween] You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister…Dream Of India “Is Perfect 4U.”

Next, she dressed as late R&B singer Aaliyah on October 28. Unfortunately, she was met with criticism by many fans who thought the look was racist, since Aaliyah was black. Kim wore the sequin bra and black leather pants look from Aaliyah’s “Try Again” music video and Kim’s body looked better than ever! Kim tweeted, “My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves!”

On Sunday, October 29, Kim went full-on glam in a sequin gown, white fur, and blonde curls. She dressed as Madonna, with an assist from sister Kourtney Kardashian, who dressed as Michael Jackson. That famous duo attended the Oscars together in 1991 wearing extremely similar outfits. The costumes were spot on!

In the past, Kim has slayed as Princess Jasmine, Poison Ivy, The Queen of Hearts, a mermaid and a skeleton. Which outfit of 2017 is your favorite?

HollywoodLifers, which Kim Kardashian Halloween costume is your favorite?