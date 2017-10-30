Kevin Spacey is now being accused of allegedly groping a young man who worked with him at the Old Vic theater in London. More alleged victims are about to come forward according to the accuser.

More allegations of sexual misconduct emerge against Kevin Spacey, 58, with a woman, Nadine West, claiming on Twitter that her friend was once allegedly “groped” by the actor whom he worked with at the Old Vic. The woman revealed that Spacey allegedly had a reputation as “one to avoid” at the legendary theater. It’s unclear when the alleged sexual harassment occurred, but Spacey served as the artistic director of the Old Vic from 2004 to 2015.

Another person responded to West’s tweet, claiming that they had heard of Spacey’s alleged misconduct at Old Vic, too. “Have heard similar from more than one source,” Jennie Rigg tweeted. “Hope more people come forward, but understand if they feel they can’t.” The new allegations come just one day after Rent and Star Trek star Anthony Rapp, 46, accused Spacey of allegedly trying to sexually assault him when he was just 14 years old. Rapp claimed the incident occurred at a party at Spacey’s apartment — they were working on the same project at the time — and Spacey allegedly tried to assault him in his bed.

Spacey released a statement on Twitter hours after the allegations surfaced, saying he didn’t remember that incident, but he was sorry for any “drunken” and “inappropriate” behavior that may have occurred. His apology then veered into him coming out as a gay man, which many are criticizing as a move to deflect attention away from the allegations.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Spacey’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by these allegations against Kevin Spacey? Let us know.