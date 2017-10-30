Kevin Spacey’s Brother Claims His ‘Nazi’ Father Raped Him & He Was Desperate To Protect Kevin

Kevin Spacey’s brother has made a shocking claim that their father raped him as a kid and he tried hard to protect Kevin from the same harm growing up. Read more of the chilling details here.

After disturbing news that actor Kevin Spacey, 58, allegedly sexually assaulted Star Trek star Anthony Rapp and an old co-worker, his older brother, Randall Fowler, 62, now has tragic claims about their family life. Randall publicly spoke out and said their Nazi father allegedly raped him while fearfully growing up and he tried to protect Kevin from the same fate, according to DailyMail. Randall, who is estranged from Kevin, explained that the sexual abuse went on for years and their mother was aware of it. They even nicknamed their father “The Creature” because of the terrible circumstances that went on in the home. He went on to sadly say that he decided to not have children of his own because he was afraid they would inherit the sexual predator gene.

Kevin has recently come out as gay and admitted to having romantic relationships with both men and women. Randall stated that he was disturbed by the sexual abuse accusations about his brother and went on to claim that their older sister, Julie, also had to endure abuse from their father which caused her to run away from home when she was 18-years-old.

Although Kevin hasn’t commented publicly about his brother’s claims, the House of Cards star has issued an apology and response to Anthony’s sexual abuse accusations on Twitter. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years go,” he said. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.” In the tweet, he continued to open up about his private life and addressed the fact that he is gay and wants to be openly examine his behavior.

