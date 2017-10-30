Kevin Spacey Comes Out As Gay & Apologizes To Anthony Rapp Following Alleged Sexual Accusations

Kevin Spacey has just come out as gay in response to claims from fellow actor Anthony Rapp that he came onto him when he was just a teen. Here’s his post.

Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, 46, shocked Hollywood and beyond when we claimed in an interview released on Oct. 29 with BuzzFeed that Kevin Spacey, 58, made a pass at him during a party in 1986. He was just 14 at the time. Rapp says that Spacey “picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.” Shortly after, Spacey posted a response to the accusations. He also came out as a gay man.

“I honestly don’t remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey writes. “Buy if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.” The actor then goes on to reveal that, after years of secrecy, he is ready to share his sexuality with the world. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

The acclaimed actor also notes the introspection Rapp’s story stirred in him that helped him arrived at his decision to come out. “This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.”

