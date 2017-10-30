Kaia Gerber’s ’70s-Inspired Costume Is Actually A Perfect Date Night Look

Kaia Gerber looked like a ’70s siren at her father’s Halloween party on October 28, posing in a blonde wig and silver chain top. Find out how to get her look for Halloween or a date night below!

Kaia Gerber is only 16 but the famous daughter of Cindy Crawford looked totally mature at a Halloween party sponsored by her father’s Casamigos Tequila on October 28. She looked sassy and chic in an icy blue mini skirt, blonde bob wig, and sparkling chainmail halter top. Honestly, although this is a throwback look, I like it was super cute, and it’s a great look for your next date night or party! Ramy Brook has an almost identical top for sale right now — their Rosa Top. It would look amazing with jeans or long, black trousers! Sexy! Pretty Little Thing has a similar silhouette in a dress — the Tarria Silver Sequin Chain Choker Mini Dress — for only $60!

Kaia recently told People the best advice her mom has given her for being a successful model. “My mom just said not to be afraid to show my personality on the runway. As for beauty, she has always told me that less is more.” Obviously that advice does not apply to Halloween costumes! Her look was totally fun for Halloween, and easy to throw together as a last minute costume. The best part is this costume can TOTALLY be worn again for a night out! It’s super sexy and trendy for 2017! See the similar Ramy Brook top below:

