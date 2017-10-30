Heidi Klum Teases Epic 2017 Halloween Costume: I’ve Been Planning It Since The Summer

Heidi Klum is the Halloween queen and she’s got something insane in store again this year! She’s EXCLUSIVELY told us how she’s prepped for the spooky holiday for months and even hinted at what she’ll be going as this year. Get the details here!

Heidi Klum, 44, doesn’t hold back on Halloween. She finds a way to impress us every year with her creative costumes, whether it’s 2016’s clone costume where she dressed up as herself and surrounded herself with other women dressed as her, or her over-the-top Jessica Rabbit costume from 2015. We’ve been eagerly awaiting to see what crazy look she has in store for 2017 since November of last year, and we finally have a hint as to what she could be preparing.

The supermodel talked to Hollywoodlife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about all things Halloween prep and you won’t believe how long it takes for her to get into gear for the holiday. “I always start in the summer, in the summer I always start,” Heidi told us EXCLUSIVELY. See pics of Heidi’s best Halloween costumes here.

Heidi continued to tell us more about her Halloween process that apparently takes months of planning. “Yeah! Things are being built already! Yeah! It takes a long time to build things especially when I have a lot of plastic pieces to be put in my face to change my face, they have to be built or if I have contact lenses or weird colors that have to be made,” Heidi explained about the process she goes through to make her incredible costumes. “Like I really go into the details, you know I change the shape of my ears like one time or whatever it is all these little pieces have to be built. When I was 95 years old, like everything, every knuckle, like all my legs, everything! Everything that is visual and that is skin at 95 had to be older so they had to make all these pieces for…”

Don’t hold your breath for her to show up to her Halloween bash in something similar to her clone costume, though. She’s going an entirely different route for this year’s elaborate ensemble . “It is going to be a scary one because last year you know I didn’t dress up at all,” Heidi told us. “I just had five clones that had to be like me which was very hard to do and so this time I am going to have to do something crazy again on me. For me it was so easy and I loved it. I just got my hair and makeup done and put on my outfit on and that never happens. Usually I am sitting there for like ten hours, it takes a long time!” Even though we were completely obsessed with Heidi’s 2016 clone costume, we can’t wait to see what intricate outfit she has in store for us this year!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Heidi is planning on being this year? Let us know below!