Gigi Hadid, Solange Knowles & More Honored As Glamour’s 2017 Women Of The Year

The ladies who ‘Glamour’ is recognizing as 2017’s Women of the Year were revealed on Oct. 30, including actresses, models, politicians and even the leaders of the Women’s March. See the full list here!

Glamour’s Women of the Year event won’t take place until Nov. 13, but the influential women who are being honored were announced on Oct. 30. This year’s honorees are Solange Knowles, Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid, Samantha Bee, Maxine Waters, Patty Jenkins, Peggy Whitson, Muzoon Almellehan, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and the organizer’s of the Women’s March. The Nov. 13 event will recognize the accomplishments of these women, and females in general, and will also include special performances.

“In this tumultuous and electric year for women, Glamour is proud to honor these wildly diverse changemakers,” the mag’s EIC, Cindi Leive, said. “Each of them has exploded old-fashioned expectations in their field of choice, and I can’t wait to see them together.” All ten honorees are being featured in issues of this month’s Glamour, and in her Q&A, Gigi dished on what’s it’s like to be so highly featured in the public eye as a young celebrity. “I believe that a lot of judgmental comments come from people not really having compassion for people they see as public figures,” she explained. It’s frustrating to see people question my actions or integrity based off something as trivial as leaving my apartment building. I’m just doing my best as I move through life, sometimes dealing with relative hardships like everyone else.”

Meanwhile, Solange dished all about what it was like to have her sister, Beyonce, as her strongest support system amidst the release of her latest album, A Seat at the Table. “When I finally turned in [the album], I had a pit in my stomach, she admitted. “It was just 72 hours before my release date. There was a lot of fear and emotion, pain and hurt and rage. My sister was there in New Orleans filming “Formation,” my mom was there, the whole squad, and it was such a blessing.”

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Glamour’s picks for Women of the Year?