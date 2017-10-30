Gigi Hadid Goes Braless In Metallic Suit On Cover Of ‘Glamour’ Women Of The Year Issue

As one of the ‘Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year, Gigi Hadid is one of the cover stars for this month’s issue, and she looks absolutely stunning while braless in a silver blazer for the shoot. Check it out!

Gigi Hadid, 22, is one of the ten Women of the Year honorees for Glamour this year, and her cover for the December issue of the magazine is absolute perfection. For the shoot, the super model wears high-waisted, metallic pants with a matching blazer, which she has unbuttoned with nothing underneath. She’s braless under the jacket, and although the blazer is covering up a lot of skin, there’s still a touch of cleavage peeking out, along with Gigi’s rock-hard abs. The 22-year-old is mid-laugh on the mag cover, with her hair falling in front of her face in loose waves. How gorgeous!?

“I want to be the person who uses my platform to share what I’m passionate about,” she admits in her cover story. “But it’s also scary and something I’ve learned to be cautious about.” Gigi will be honored at Glamour’s Women of the Year event on Nov. 13, along with the nine other honorees: Nicole Kidman, Solange Knowles, Samantha Bee, Maxine Waters, Patty Jenkins, Peggy Whitson, Muzoon Almellehan, Maria Grazia Chiuri and the organizers of the Women’s March. It’s certainly a diverse and influential group of women, and we should all be inspired by this incredible group!

Gigi’s friend, Lena Dunham, praised the model in the Glamour piece, gushing, “I have to admit, I didn’t expect to have a ton in common with Gigi. She’s almost a decade younger than I am. She grew up among glitterati in Los Angeles. She’s a supermodel. But from teh moment we met — or maybe five minutes later, when she announced her fantasy of taking a nap inside a loaf of bread — I was like, ‘Holy crap, that’s my kind of girl.’ Gigi is open, giggly, wise and hardworking. I am lucky to have in her a fierce role model.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gigi’s look on the Glamour cover!?