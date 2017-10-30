Farrah Abraham: How To Watch & What You Need To Know About Her Halloween Sex Show

Backdoor Teen Mom’s at it again! Farrah Abraham’s starring in a live sex show online, the night before Halloween, and it’s obviously going to be wild. We have all the NSFW details you need to know!

Farrah Abraham‘s ringing in Halloween in a very…unique way. The Teen Mom OG star, 26, is dabbling in porn again, this time in a live cam show happening at 11:00pm ET on October 30. And she may be wearing sexy cat-inspired lingerie in honor of the holiday! We’ve confirmed from CamSoda, the site live-streaming Farrah’s one-woman show, that the reality star is performing a “solo anal” show with a toy for about an hour. The live video event is going to be broken up in a series of free and paid shows. While you’ll probably get an eyeful during the free show, CamSoda suggests paying $20 for the Golden Ticket Show — where “the good stuff will happen.”

No word on what that means, but assuming it’s NSFW! During the pre-Halloween festivities, Farrah’s also going to be interacting with her viewers. They’ll be able to type to talk with her, or pay to have “her private and have a fully interactive video chat.” Whoa. There’s layers to this thing!

Farrah’s hope for the monumental night is that couples watch the live show and get inspired to spice up their own sex lives. “I mean a lot of couples are always like, ‘Oh, maybe we’ll do backdoor tonight.’ I mean, I think couples want me to share, want me to talk about this. I mean so many couples bought my toys,” she told TMZ. Farrah’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Farrah’s totally excited for the games to begin, that she’s going to “give 110%” all night.

