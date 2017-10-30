Corey Feldman Claims He Was Nearly Killed After Speaking Out About Hollywood Pedophiles

Cory Feldman revealed that he fears for his life during a shocking interview on Oct. 30, claiming that ‘someone tried to kill’ him after he opened up about the ring of Hollywood pedophiles allegedly preying on actors.

Corey Feldman, 46, didn’t hold back during his appearance on Megyn Kelly Today, claiming that he believes people are trying to silence him since he plans to expose the “pedophiles” who allegedly assaulted him and actor Corey Haim as kids. “The most important thing is that I have security,” Corey said, while explaining why he feels like he has a target on his back. “Somebody tried to kill me the other day. I’ve been arrested. This is no joke. I’m fearing for my life. I had two trucks come speeding at me at the same time.” The actor added, “I’m not saying they were trying to kill [me]. But they were trying to kill a group of people walking across the street.” Corey claims there’s a ring of Hollywood pedophiles preying on actors hoping to catch their big break. See more pics of Corey, here.

Corey’s explosive interview comes shortly after he launched a $10 million campaign last week, with the hopes of raising enough money to create a feature film about his life, shedding light on the “predators” who went after him and other young actors. “This is much bigger than raising finance for a film, this is about the balance of Good and Evil in very real terms,” his wife Courtney wrote, while explaining their mission on the fundraising page. “Ever since Corey announced he was working on a plan to come forward with more information, he has been arrested, had a near death event, and his band quit with no explanation other than saying they were afraid to continue. Corey and I fear for our safety, and we need protection to get this truth out.”

Corey claims he told the Santa Barbara Police Department about the alleged predators years ago, but nothing ever came of it. However, Corey believes things are starting to change and the truth will soon come out one way or another. “There’s other names, again, I’ve told these names to the police. I told the names to investigative reporters. Nobody has ever put it out there,” he said. “I believe there’s a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now, and I believe it’s been there for quite some time. It’s going to continue unraveling. This is just the beginning, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

