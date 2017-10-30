Bella Hadid & 9 More Of The Sexiest Stars Who Have Dated Their Ex’s Friends

It’s a small world — and Hollywood’s even smaller. Bella Hadid may now be dating Drake, which is kind of awkward since he’s friends with her ex, The Weeknd. But Bella isn’t the only star to date one of their ex’s best buds. See pics of all the famous couples and their friendly exes here.

Bella Hadid, 21, is just one of many stars who’s found herself in the situation where her ex started hooking up with one of her friends. I mean, it makes total sense — there’s only so many A-listers to go around. Celebs like The Weeknd, 27, Joe Jonas, 28, and Justin Timberlake, 36, have all stirred up some awkwardness between besties when they started dating a former flame’s favorite friend.

When The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, started dating Selena Gomez, 25, it didn’t sit super well with Sel’s friend, and Abel’s ex Bella. Since then, it seems that Bella has moved on now that she’s rumored to be dating Drake, 31, — who is actually a good friend of Abel’s. Does this mean that the “Starboy” singer has gotten a taste of his own medicine? Abel reportedly wants Drake to stop playing with the model’s heart and “treat her with respect” if dating her is what he really wants, a source close to the singer told us. It’s sweet to know that Abel still cares about Bella and just wants the best for her in her next relationships — even if they are with his friends. Click here to see pics of Drake’s hottest romances!

While things were certainly messier with Bella, The Weeknd, and Selena, that isn’t always the case. Calvin Harris, 33, dated Ellie Goulding, 30, back in 2013, but that didn’t stop her from playing matchmaker for him and one of her friends after they split up. I guess we have Ellie to thank for Calvin’s 15-month relationship with Taylor Swift, 27, and whatever amazing new song she might have written about him for her upcoming album Reputation. While we won’t know how Tayvin’s past relationship will play out musically until Nov. 10, we do know which A-listers have been in a similar situation. Check out the gallery above to see which other stars have dated an ex’s friend.

