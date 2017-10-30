Luna Stephens, Dream Kardashian & More Celeb Tots Loving Life At The Pumpkin Patch

While Halloween costumes are cute, a youngster in a pumpkin patch is irresistible! Whether it’s their 1st time in the patch, like Dream Kardashian, or not, like Luna Stephens, it’s not fall without a pumpkin pic! See our favorites from this year here.

You know it’s fall when those pumpkin patch pics start rolling in! Celebrating the Halloween season in style, stars like Chrissy Teigen, 31, Rob Kardashian, 30, and Lauren Conrad, 31, took their little ones to the pumpkin patch and of course snapped some adorable photos along the way! The above gallery is a compilation of some of the cutest pumpkin patch pics from this year, and seriously, they’re all beyond precious. Even better, for a lot of youngsters, this was their very first pumpkin patch experience! Click here to see some of the cutest celeb kids’ Halloween costumes ever.

Taking to Twitter earlier this month, Rob shared a super sweet photo of his shared child with Blac Chyna, 29 — and of course she was surrounded by pumpkins! Baby Dream Kardashian, 11 months, couldn’t have looked cuter posing amid a collection of the fall-favorite gourds — some even decorated with elaborate carvings — all while flashing a huge smile for the camera. Rob appropriately captioned the festive photo with ghost and pumpkin emojis. There’s no question baby Dream is enjoying her first Halloween — we can’t wait to see what costume she wears on the big day. No matter what she is though, we’re sure it’ll be out-of-this-world adorable!

Chrissy and John Legend, 38, took a family trip to a pumpkin patch on Oct. 17, and Chrissy shared two photos of the fun via Instagram. In the first pic, Chrissy and John sit on a giant rocking horse with daughter Luna Stephens, 1, and there’s a skull bouncy slide in the background surrounded by pumpkins. “Hay place. a place for hay,” Chrissy captioned the sweet photo. The next image is just Luna, sitting on a large bale of hay with three pumpkins at its base. “More hay,” the model wrote. Last year, Luna totally brought it with her collection of wildly adorable Halloween costumes, so we can’t wait to see what she’ll go as THIS year!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable are these sweet pics? Are they putting you in the fall spirit?