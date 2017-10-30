Casey Anthony’s Dad Insists He Sees Grandchild Caylee Roaming His Home Since Her Death

Caylee Anthony was only 2 years old when her remains were found in 2008. But although the tot’s been dead for 9 years, her grandfather, Casey Anthony’s dad, claims he’s seen her ‘in the flesh’ in his home!

While Caylee Anthony, Casey Anthony‘s, 31, deceased two-year-old daughter, was last seen alive in June 2008, Caylee’s grandfather, George Anthony, claims he’s seen the toddler running around his home — and his wife Cindy Anthony believes him! In a new interview with Crime Watch Daily, which will air on Oct. 30, George not only reveals he’s “seen” Caylee, but he also claims it WASN’T just an apparition. “I’ve seen Caylee on a couple of occasions,” the grandfather stated. When asked point-blank if he was seeing some type of ghost-like image of Caylee, George replied, “No, no.” Click here to see pics of Casey Anthony’s courtroom style during Caylee’s murder trial.

“I’ve seen her in the flesh in my house,” George continued. “One time she woke me up in the morning just tapping on me with her little finger like she used to do. ‘JoJo wake up.’” Caylee’s nickname for her grandfather was “JoJo.” Again, questioning the nature of this interaction, the interviewer asked George if this was perhaps a dream. “It wasn’t a dream,” George insisted. “It was like you and I are talking right now.” In an effort to explain the sightings, George attributed it to, “the strong spirit that was in our house.”

“That’s not an imagination. That’s love, and that’s a connection that I wish more people could have,” George concluded. Despite what he’s seen though, Caylee’s remains were found in December 2008, about six months after she mysteriously went missing near her Florida home. Casey was charged with her daughter’s murder but she ended up getting acquitted in 2011. No one else has been charged with the crime.

“I think Casey is mentally ill,” Cindy said in the same interview. She also, once again, explained that Casey suffers from seizures and doesn’t always remember what happens during them. In fact, earlier this year, Casey’s attorney, Cheney Mason, said that she had a “blackout”after her daughter’s death. “Casey, be true to yourself, start being honest with yourself, and own everything. Quit putting blame on everybody else,” Cindy said when asked what she’d like to tell Casey right now.

