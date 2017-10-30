‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Engaged To Lawyer David C. Meyer — Get The Happy Details

Congrats are in order! ‘RHOBH’ star Camille Grammer is happily engaged to lawyer boyfriend David C. Meyer. See the sweet photo she posted to share the exciting news!

Wedding bells are about to chime! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer, 48, has gotten engaged to her lawyer boyfriend David C. Meyer, according to People Magazine. The lovebirds hinted at the news when they took to Camille’s Twitter to share an adorable photo of themselves with a caption that read, “Party night with my love. We have a secret…guess.” The happy couple have dated for over a year after meeting in Malibu and it will be the second marriage for both. See some of the cutest photos of the duo here!

Camille was previously married to actor Kelsey Grammer, 62, from 1997 until 2011 and they have two children together: Mason, 16, and Jude, 13. After the divorce, she dated Dimitri Charalambopoulos in a high-profile romance that ended when she accused him of allegedly abusing her in a Houston hotel room while she was recovering from cancer surgery. She was later granted a 3 year restraining order against him in 2014.

Camille started as a main cast member of the popular reality series, RHOBH in 2010 and although she no longer is a regular on the show, she still makes appearances every now and then. In the episode that aired on Jan. 13, 2011, the blonde beauty admitted that it was Kelsey who wanted out of their marriage and it became the number one telecast among adults ages 18-49 winning out all its competition in the same timeslot and it was also rated the highest viewed episode of the season.

We are extending our congratulations and wishing the best for Camille and her new fiance, David during this thrilling time in their lives!

