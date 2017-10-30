Brandi Glanville Channels LeAnn Rimes For ‘Celeb Scandal’ Halloween Party 8 Years After Affair

It’s been eight years since LeAnn Rimes broke up Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian’s marriage, but the reality star just can’t let it go — she even dressed up as her nemesis for a Halloween party on Oct. 27!

Brandi Glanville dressed the part of a trashy cowgirl for a Halloween party over the weekend, but her caption of a photo of herself and boyfriend, Donald Friese, from the bash reveals she went as much more than a simple rodeo star. “Soooo my friend’s Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples,” she wrote. “Guess who we are.” Well, it wasn’t too hard to figure out — Brandi is poking fun at a celebrity scandal she herself was involved in by dressing as LeAnn Rimes. and having her man go as her ex, Eddie Cibrian! It’s been years since Brandi and Eddie’s marriage ended due to his relationship with LeAnn, but clearly, the RHOBH star is still reeling over it.

In case you weren’t aware of the drama surrounding this love triangle, here’s a rundown. Brandi and Eddie got married in 2001 and had two sons together, Mason and Jake. Meanwhile, LeAnn married Dean Sheremet in 2002. LeAnn and Eddie met when they were working on the Lifetime movie, Northern Lights, in 2009, and both married couples split that year. Eddie and LeAnn then tied the knot in April 2011. The drama between this trio made headlines for years, with harsh words slung back and forth between LeAnn and Brandi and Brandi and Eddie. Although they seemed to have put the bad blood behind them, there’s clearly still some resentment there, as evidenced by Brandi’s costume.

Unsurprisingly, LeAnn and Eddie have not commented on Brandi’s Halloween look, but we can imagine that they’re probably not really feeling the mockery!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Brandi’s costume — amazing, or totally lame?