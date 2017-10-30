Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: How Dream Of Starting A Family Is Bringing Them Even Closer

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton don’t have a child together — yet — but just the thought of one is making them a stronger couple! In fact, we learned exclusively it even helps them break tension in an argument!

As we’ve previously reported, Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, want nothing more than to have a child together. And while that hasn’t happened yet, their common goal is bringing them closer than ever! The two have apparently never been stronger, despite the intense challenge getting pregnant has proven to be. If anyone can manage to stay positive during a hard time though, it’s definitely Blake and Gwen! Click here to see adorable pics of Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani’s kids.

“Blake and Gwen ‘s excitement over becoming parents has made their relationship rock solid,” an insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s even an inside joke between them — like if any disagreement starts brewing, they just start talking about having kids. Blake has this amazing sense of humor and he’s able to diffuse any tension by just making Gwen laugh.” Aw! And while there’s no baby on the way yet, that hasn’t stopped the lovebirds from dreaming up baby names. In fact, brainstorming monikers has even become a fun pastime for the entire family — including Gwen’s boys!

"Gwen desperately wants a girl, and Blake is on board, as long as it's a healthy baby," the insider added. "They love to play argue over baby names — Blake picks names like Billy Bob or Rusty, and she of course wants hip names like Stella and Emma," our source explained. "The kids love it too, and always throw their ideas in. Kingston Rossdale, 11, loves all the names from Mine Craft." Apparently the singers have been trying to conceive for over a year, and they're hoping to have a baby on the way by this time NEXT year. Being the proud mom of three boys already, Gwen is reportedly after a girl this time around.

But while their relationship is going super strong, there is apparently one major thing that bugs Gwen to no end when it comes to her man. “They have a great relationship, but the one thing that totally gets on her nerves is [Blake’s] sloppiness!” the source said. “She is a neat freak and he is a hoarder. She jokes that she’s always following him around with a sponge or a dust buster!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you optimistic about Gwen and Blake’s plans for a family? Do you think it’ll happen by next year?