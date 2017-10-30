Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: How Dream Of Starting A Family Is Bringing Them Even Closer
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton don’t have a child together — yet — but just the thought of one is making them a stronger couple! In fact, we learned exclusively it even helps them break tension in an argument!
As we’ve previously reported, Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, want nothing more than to have a child together. And while that hasn’t happened yet, their common goal is bringing them closer than ever! The two have apparently never been stronger, despite the intense challenge getting pregnant has proven to be. If anyone can manage to stay positive during a hard time though, it’s definitely Blake and Gwen! Click here to see adorable pics of Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani’s kids.
But while their relationship is going super strong, there is apparently one major thing that bugs Gwen to no end when it comes to her man. “They have a great relationship, but the one thing that totally gets on her nerves is [Blake’s] sloppiness!” the source said. “She is a neat freak and he is a hoarder. She jokes that she’s always following him around with a sponge or a dust buster!”
