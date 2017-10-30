JAY-Z & Beyonce Dress As Biggie & Lil’ Kim For Halloween — See Amazing Pics

We can officially start celebrating Halloween now that Beyonce and JAY-Z have been spotted out in full costume. The couple went as Lil’ Kim and Biggie to Kelly Roland’s party on Oct. 29. See the incredible pics here!

Even JAY-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 36, can’t pass up the opportunity to go all out in honor of Halloween. The couple showed up to Kelly Rowland‘s West Hollywood party on Oct. 29 dressed as another famous couple: Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim, 42. Bey paid homage to Kim by donning a pair of black shades and a white tied-up top. JAY-Z rocked a red leather jacket over a white tee and jeans. He accessorized the look with sunglasses, a black hat, and a cane. See more of the best celebrity couple’s costumes here!

Beyonce and JAY-Z may be our favorite celebrity couple, but now we know which duo they admire. Biggie (whose real name is Christopher Wallace) captured Lil’ Kim’s heart in the ’90s, and the pair were together up until his death in 1997. Did JAY-Z and Beyonce plan their costumes in honor of this year’s marking of the 20th anniversary of Biggie’s passing? It wouldn’t be super surprising since JAY-Z was pretty close with Biggie. The TIDAL owner gave an interview for the A&E biography, Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G., which aired on Sept. 4. The two friends had known each other for a lot of the late rapper’s life — they even went to high school together.

This isn’t the only connection between Lil’ Kim and Biggie we’ve seen this year, though. Medium Tyler Henry, 21, visited Lil’ Kim earlier this year to give her a reading on the Aug. 23 episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. Tyler said that a man believed to be Biggie came forward and kept mentioning the word “soulmate” in reference to Lil’ Kim. It was an incredibly sweet moment, and even though the late rapper isn’t with us anymore, we’re happy that his love for Lil’ Kim lives on, whether through a psychic reading or a couple’s costume worn by another amazing celebrity couple. See JAY-Z and Beyonce’s take on the iconic couple below!

