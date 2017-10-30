Bella Hadid ‘Has No Sympathy’ For The Weeknd After Selena Gomez Split

Harsh! Bella Hadid isn’t surprised to hear that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have called it quits, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. We were shocked to hear about the split, but apparently Bella knew it would happen all along!



In very upsetting news, Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, have reportedly ended their 10-month relationship. While the split certainly took us by surprise, not everyone was taken aback by the breakup. Bella Hadid, 21, apparently knew her ex, The Weeknd, (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) would eventually call it quits with the “Bad Liar” singer, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY found out that she’s not exactly sympathetic about it either.

“Bella isn’t surprised that Abel and Selena split,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She never thought that relationship was going to last. She also has no sympathy for him. Bella loved Abel and was friends with Selena so when they started dating it definitely hurt. Bella isn’t mean spirited, but she isn’t exactly shedding a tear that they split either. He got what he deserved so he only has himself to blame.” Even if Bella isn’t trying to be mean, that’s still pretty harsh. Click here to see pics of Selena and The Weeknd.

While the supermodel clearly saw this breakup coming, we probably should’ve spotted the signs earlier too. Selena has been spotted with her ex Justin Bieber, 23, as recently as last night on Oct. 29. The pair were photographed at Justin’s home getting pretty cozy after an entire day of hanging out. Earlier that morning, they went to grab breakfast at the Joi Cafe in Westlake Village, CA and attended church services together. Justin’s car was also spotted outside Sel’s home that night. This get-together was the third time in the past week that the two singers were caught hanging out with each other, with their first joint appearance being at Selena’s home on Oct. 22. Is Selena hanging out with Justin right around the same time as her split from The Weeknd just a coincidence? I guess we’ll just have to wait to find out!

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised to hear about The Weeknd and Selena’s split? Let us know below!