How To Get Smooth, Taut Skin As You Age Like Jennifer Lopez & Elizabeth Hurley

Age ain’t nothing but a number! If you want to have great skin in your 40’s and 50’s, you need to start caring for it now! A derm is breaking down his top tips for gorgeous skin as you age below!

Stars like Halle Berry, 51, Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Elizabeth Hurley, 52, all look out of this world amazing! They are aging VERY gracefully, to say the least! To get their gorgeous skin at 50 years old, you need to start TODAY. “The war on aging is a marathon, not a sprint. Having great skin later in life means that you have been taking care of it since you were young,” explains Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in the Department of Dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital. “External factors such as exposure to UV light, pollution, and cigarette smoke all speed up the aging process, leading to dark spots and wrinkles. However, it’s never too late to start taking good care of your skin.”

Step one is something you’ve heard a million times, but you probably STILL aren’t doing! “Wearing sunscreen as part of your every day regimen is the absolute best way to minimize skin aging. UV light causes damage to collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles. It also stimulates brown spots. Even small amounts of sun exposure add up over a lifetime.” You need to apply sunscreen daily, even when it’s cloudy or cold. Try the AVEENO Daily Moisturizing Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 15.

For your face, Dr. Zeichner says, “Antioxidant serums are like fire extinguishers that put out free radical inflammation in the skin. Look for products that contain ingredients like vitamin C and vitamin E, which help keep collagen healthy and prevent dark spots from developing and may even lighten ones you already have. Layer your antioxidant serum under your sunscreen.” He likes the PCA Skin C&E Strength. “Retinol is the best studied OTC ingredient we have, shown to help rev-up collagen production to strengthen the skin foundation, and minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.” Try the RoC RETINOL CORREXION Sensitive Night Cream to anti-age while you snooze.

If you want to try something stronger, you could get Botox in between your eyebrows or in your forehead. To get rid of brown spots, you could try a resurfacing laser like Fraxel. Fillers like “Restylane Defyne can help lift the face to restore youthful facial proportions.”

