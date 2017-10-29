Annabella Sciorra: 5 Things On The Actress Claiming Harvey Weinstein Raped Her In 1992

The accusations against Harvey Weinstein just keep coming. The latest accuser is actress Annabella Sciorra who says the movie exec raped her in the 1990s. Here’s everything you need to know about her and her story.

It’s been weeks since the first of Harvey Weinstein‘s, 65, accusers has come forward to claim that the famed movie mogul had either allegedly been sexually inappropriate with them or had allegedly raped them. And yet the heartbreaking stories just keep coming. Her latest accuser is actress Annabella Sciorra, 57. In light her courageous decision to tell her story, we felt now is a good time to get to know her a bit better. Head here to see more of the women who are coming forward to share their stories of mistreatment at the hands of the filmmaker.

1) Annabella is a native New Yorker. The Italian-American actress grew up in Brooklyn. Her passion for performing began with dance at a young age. But as she got older, she decided she wanted to be an actress. She ended up studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts before starting her career on the stage and screen.

2) Her first film role was 1989’s True Love, for which she won an Independent Spirit Award nomination. She has since started in countless acclaimed films like Spike Lee‘s Jungle Fever, The Hand That Rocks The Cradle and Cop Land.

3) In 1989, she married fellow actor Joe Petruzzi. Unfortunately, their marriage was not to be, ending just 3 years later in 1993.

4) She was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Gloria Trillo in HBO’s beloved drama The Sopranos.

5) Annabella told The New Yorker that in 1992, Weinstein allegedly raped her in her home. He dropped her off at her apartment; she went inside and ready for bed. She claims he forced himself in her front door. “This is not happening,” she told him. “You’ve got to go. You have to leave. Get out of my apartment.” But he refused. He allegedly forced himself on her despite her screaming.

