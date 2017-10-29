Sarah Hyland & ‘BiP’ Alum Wells Adams Dress Up Together As ‘Stranger Things’ Kids — Are They Dating?

Now here is an adorable couple’s costume idea, for a pair of people who ‘may’ be a couple. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams posted a pic of them going as two of the ‘Stranger Things’ kids for Halloween.

Wells Adams, 33, may not be the next bachelor, but he could have won a far better role — the part of Sarah Hyland‘s new real-life boyfriend. The Bachelorette alum and the 26-year-old Modern Family star showed off their amazing Halloween costumes last night, sparking rumors that they are dating. Of course, they looked so cute, it’s hard to not ship them! But should we get our hopes up? “They’ve been friends for a while and now they’ve been hanging out and spending more time together,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding, “They’re flirty.” Well, they certainly looked flirty while decked out as Eleven and Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things. The most adorable part? Sarah went as Dustin and Wells as El! “#strangerthings have happened,” Sarah captioned the pic.

Sarah acknowledged her summer split from longtime boyfriend, Dominic Sherwood, earlier this month when she tweeted about a serious single lady problem. “The problem with being single isn’t the fact that you’re alone. It’s that you can’t puppy dog eye a guy into getting you Starbucks in bed,” she wrote on Oct. 11. When a fan suggested dating apps Sarah responded, “Yuck gross. To each their own but dating apps aren’t for me. I like the natural progression of a person slowly learning im[sic] crazy.” Maybe she’s letting Wells ding out about her “crazy” right now? Click here to see pics of Sarah.

Wells is a much beloved part of the Bachelor franchise. This summer he took over as bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. The radio DJ revealed he and fellow contestant Danielle Maltby had been friends back in Nashville, Tennessee before heading to paradise together. When Danielle went to leave the show, it looked like the two might be starting up a romance. But now we think he may have moved on to Sarah. Hey, stranger things have happened.

