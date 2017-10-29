Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Houston Astros Live Stream — Watch Game 5 Of The 2017 World Series

Fall classic. Game 5 of Major League Baseball’s 2017 World Series will go down at Minute Maid Park in Texas when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Don’t miss a single out and watch this entire game on Oct. 29th at 8pm EST online here.

After incredible seasons, it comes down to these last few games of the World Series. The Houston Astros have a chance to become World Series Champions and the Los Angeles Dodgers share the same dream. Rarely do baseball fans get to see two 100-plus regular season win teams battle it out for the title of World Series winner, but baseball’s 2017 season saw just that. The National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers logged 104 wins while the Astros put up 101 wins… simply incredible. In the postseason these clubs have been tearing it up some more, cruising into what will go down in the history books as one of the most exciting World Series ever. Be sure not to miss a single play in this critical game 5 and watch the whole game online here. WATCH Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Houston Astros Live Stream HERE.

This World Series has everything. With Justin Verlander throwing for the Astros and Clayton Kershaw pitching for the Dodgers, fans have seen some of the best pitching in baseball in this series. Justin’s gorgeous girlfriend, supermodel Kate Upton is a stone cold fox and she has been present too, rooting on her man through his exciting starts. What a lucky guy. Then there has been the hitting. Guys like José Altuve, Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner seem to be belting homers at will in this series. Houston is a rare team to have won pennants in both the AL and the NL but have yet to bring in a World Series banner. Can they get it done against the Dodgers who started the series with the home field advantage? Watch and find out.

From bat flips to incredible reactions, #WorldSeries vibes are contagious. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

