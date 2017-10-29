Dallas Cowboys Vs. Washington Redskins Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

It’s a battle between tied-up NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins on Oct. 29. We’ve got your live stream details to watch the game online when the match-up kicks off at 4:25pm EST.

Someone gets to move into second place in the NFC East following the Dallas Cowboys versus Washington Redskins game on Sun. Oct. 29. Both teams are at 3-3, well behind the division leading Philadelphia Eagles who are LIT with a 6-1 record. Skins coach Jay Gruden, 50, has all but conceded this season’s division victory to their bitter rivals after two losses to them in the first seven weeks of play. “I mean, just do the math,” Gruden said via the Washington Post. “If you look at 3-3 and 6-1, and we’ve lost twice to them, that’s a big difference.” That means even if Washington manages to come roaring back, Philly would beat them in any tie-breaker situation.

Washington is coming off a brutal Monday Night Football loss to Philly, where their quarterback Carson Wentz, 24, was on fire with four touchdown passes. Dallas has the benefit of playing the Eagles twice in the second half of the season, and are happy to have their mojo back after a commanding victory over the winless San Francisco 49ers in week seven. The team hasn’t been able to string together any back to back victories this season, so it would be a 2017 first for the team if they come out on top of the Skins. See hunks of the Cowboys in pics, here.

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, 25, helped boost the team’s spirits by having hoodies made showing him chasing town the other three starting quarterbacks in their division, Wentz, Washington’s Kirk Cousins, 29, and New York’s Eli Manning, 36, with the message “The Tank is coming for you” written above them, referring to Lawrence’s nickname. His QB Dak Prescott, 24, even wore one to the team’s Oct. 25 press conference. “Yeah, I didn’t have to buy this,” Prescott said. “This was a gift. I’m very thankful for it. It keeps me warm around here.” He added, “I’m just glad I’m not on the shirt.” Lawrence is leading the NFC in sacks this season with 9.5, so Cousins better be on the lookout come Sunday.

