‘The Walking Dead’ Brings Back A Season 1 Character That No One Saw Coming

You are NOT ready for this one, ‘The Walking Dead’ fans. Rick comes face-to-face with someone he never expected to see again — and neither did you.

The October 29 episode of The Walking Dead picks up exactly where the premiere left off: following the blast at the Saviors satellite location. We also see brief close-up glimpses of the other survivors — Rick, Jesus, Daryl, Tara, etc. — who weren’t there. We’re quickly taken to another location belonging to the Saviors where it looks like they are building and/or cleaning up weapons when the woman in charge realizes their lookouts have gone quiet. Just as she realizes that they are ambushed by Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) group. Too little, too late, lady.

We then meet up with Morgan (Lennie James), Jesus (Tom Payne) and Diane (Kerry Cahill) at another Savior satellite location. This one is a bit trickier because they built a “moat” of walkers behind the fence. When it’s time to ambush, Morgan says something that ironically and ultimately seals his fate for the season: “I don’t die.” Damnit, Morgan! Didn’t anyone tell you you can’t just go around saying things like that? Moments later we see him and two others get shot down by a bunch of over-armed Saviors. Ugh.

Things are not going well in this particular location at all. With Morgan’s fate unknown, the rest of the group is trapped in a fire fight in the hallway. Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Jesus are trapped in a room with a guy who claims he’s a helper, not a Savior. Jesus desperately tries to save his life, reminding Tara that they aren’t supposed to kill the helpers just the Saviors, but Tara seems hellbent on shooting him. Their argument gives the guy a chance to take control, and when he does it’s now Jesus with the gun to his head as Tara stares helplessly. The guy screws up by pointing the gun at Tara, which gives Jesus an opportunity to take control of the situation back. He knocks the guy out, ties him up, and then makes an escape with Tara who is pretty pissed at him for not killing the guy.

The group makes it’s way outside to block the exit the Saviors were running for. Jesus tells everyone to have their guns up but not to shoot, and Tara is, once again, pissed about it. Jesus tells them that no one fires unless one of the Saviors takes a shot first. Believe it or not, Jesus’ way works — and the Saviors actually surrender once they see they are surrounded. Tara still isn’t happy about it though and reminds Jesus that while Maggie (Lauren Cohan) may listen to him, Rick will always listen to her. Yikes.

Morgan Might Be Losing His Mind Again

Elsewhere we see Morgan, who is wearing his Kingdom armor, wake up on the hallway floor completely unharmed. Once the coast is clear he gets up, reloads and goes after the Saviors without them knowing it. When he catches up with the Saviors he takes them out almost seamlessly, all the while seeing flashbacks of his conversation in the church with Rick. It was when he questioned Rick on whether or not they could actually beat the Saviors. The flashback is messing with Morgan who, despite still shooting people, seems to be trying to shake the memory off. When he finally comes out of the back exit and the sun hits him in the eyes, he sees Rick telling him, “We have to come for them before they come for us. We can’t leave them alive.” Morgan then tries to take out one of the Saviors but Jesus stops him, telling him they surrendered. Has Morgan snapped… again?

Speaking of satellite locations, Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Carol (Melissa McBride) and the group they’re with have only seconds to recover from the blast before they have to fend off the walkers it released. Once that’s done they realize the Savior they were after is gone, and if gets word out to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the others that he’s under attack the fight is already over. Ezekiel seems a little over confident that they can find him, which seems to be an attempt at impressing Carol. It doesn’t work. Later she questions his confidence, and he tells her that he’s faking it ’til he makes it. He claims it’s his job as king to project confidence and assurance that everything will go as planned. Carol still doesn’t seem very impressed.

Despite Carol’s annoyance over Ezekiel’s confidence, it actually works. They find out the guy they are looking for is hurt, so he’s moving slow. Then when they finally track him down they don’t need to shoot him because Ezekiel’s men have caught up with them and unleashed Shiva, who takes the guy out. But, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows just yet. As they are celebrating their victory the guy’s walkie reveals he’s already called for backup. Not good.

Rick Runs Into An Old Friend

As the ambush on the Saviors is (still) going on in the back, Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) take out the guards in the front to make a clean entrance into the building. It seems that the plan is not only to take out as many Saviors as possible, but also to raid their armories. One of the most interesting things about this season so far is that we’re not in on the plan, so we have no choice but to figure it out as they go. Rick and Daryl search the building from bottom to top looking for the armories, but no luck. At the top floor the split up, which we all know is a bad idea, in hopes of finding what they’re looking for faster. While searching, Daryl discovers a small room where someone was clearly held captive. There’s a pair of handcuffs clinked to a pipe and they are covered in blood as they hang over a puddle of blood. Daryl is clearly thrown by this find, and we all know why — Merle on the rooftop. Season one.

Meanwhile Rick finds something else disturbing: a perfectly decorated bedroom. It has a pretty quilt, wooden furniture and even some nice candles for decor. WTF? As he continues to search he’s suddenly attacked by a guy, thrown to the floor and punched repeatedly. Rick regains control of the fight and strangles the guy while demanding to know where the guns are. The guy says “no guns” but Rick doesn’t believe him, and in a fit of rage he throws the guy up against a wall so that he’s impaled by the bracket for a shelf. Gnarly.

Rick raids the dead guy’s pockets to find a key to the only door he hasn’t opened. He thinks he’s found the jackpot, but instead he finds a nursery with a sleeping baby girl inside. This completely throws Rick, and you can immediately tell that he’s overcome with emotion. When he catches a glimpse of himself in the mirror covered in dirt, blood and sweat, he’s disgusted by the sight. He continues searching the rooms though and finds a picture that seems to throw him for a loop. Then someone sneaks up on him, and when Rick turns to face the guy he recognizes him: it’s Morales (Juan Gabriel Pareja). He was in Atlanta with Rick in season one but decided to take his family in another direction, parting ways with the group. Holy. Crap. “It’s over Rick,” Morales tells his old friend. “I called the Saviors back and they’re coming.”

Sadly, back in the courtyard where the ambush is going down, Aaron (Ross Marquand) finds out that Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) has been shot in the abdomen. Despite his efforts to save Eric, the outlook for his partner doesn’t look good. At all.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about this episode of The Walking Dead? Were you SHOCKED to see Morales return? Comment below, let us know!